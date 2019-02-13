ITI principal caught taking bribe

The Anti- Bureau (ACB) has caught the principal of the (ITI) at Ghanswangi in district of allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000, an said on Wednesday.

The action was taken on Tuesday night.

The accused, Shivaji Bange, was caught accepting the bribe from an employee of the ITI in Ambad, around 20 kms from here, the ACB said.

Bange, who has been given the additional charge of the Ambad ITI, had demanded Rs 5,000 from the complainant in lieu of clearing his father's medical bills as part of mediclaim, of Police Ravindra Nikalje said.

However, the complainant approached the ACB, which laid a trap and caught Bange.

