1,986 migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan granted Indian citizenship in 3 yrs: Govt

Altogether 1,986 migrants of all religions from and were granted Indian citizenship in the last three years, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

Replying to a written question in the Rajya Sabha, of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said according to the available data, 295 Hindus and Sikhs from and were granted Indian citizenship since 2018.

"As per the data available online, 1,595 Pakistani and 391 Afghanistani migrants of all religions have been granted Indian citizenship in the last three years (2016 to 2018).

"The provision for capturing of migrants from minority communities namely Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian hailing from Afghanistan, and was introduced in 2018," he added.

