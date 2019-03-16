PM urges supporters to take 'main bhi chowkidar' pledge to fight corruption

Saturday urged his supporters to take the 'main bhai chowkidar' (I too am watchman) pledge, saying he is not alone in the fight against graft and social evils.

"Your is standing firm & serving the nation. But, I am not alone. Everyone who is fighting corruption, dirt, social evils is a Everyone working hard for the progress of is a Today, every Indian is saying- #MainBhiChowkidar," he wrote on



Your Chowkidar is standing firm & serving the nation.



But, I am not alone.



Everyone who is fighting corruption, dirt, social evils is a Chowkidar.



Everyone working hard for the progress of is a Chowkidar.



Today, every Indian is saying-#MainBhiChowkidar — (@narendramodi) March 16, 2019

He also posted a little over three minute video to drive home his message.

Modi has often described himself as a "chowkidar" who would neither allow corruption nor get corrupted himself.

has been repeatedly hurling the "chowkidar chor hai"(watchman is the thief) jibe at Modi to claim irregularities and favouritism in the fighter jet deal, a charge the BJP-led government has rejected.