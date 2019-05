'Modi wave' became tsunami this time: Fadnavis

Minister Thursday hailed BJP-led NDA's performance in the Lok Sabha elections saying the 'Modi wave' of the 2014 polls turned into a 'tsunami' this time.

He was talking to reporters after the latest trends showed that the NDA appeared set to retain power at the Centre with a landslide margin.

"In the previous election, there was a Modi wave. Now, it has turned into a tsunami. Going by the current trends, I think our seats in are likely to go up. It has also increased our responsibilities," he said.

The BJP is set to return to power as it led in over 300 seats while the trailed far behind with about 50, according to trends released by the for all 542 seats that went to polls.

In Maharashtra, out of the 48 seats, the BJP was leading in 23 seats, the in 18, the NCP in four while the Congress, AIMIM and an were ahead in one seat each.

"The works of and his appeal among the people have worked for us this time and we have secured a huge victory," said.

"The mandate would now give us sleepless nights as there are several issues to be addressed in the state. But people have put their trust in PM Modi and the BJP, and the efforts taken to resolve the issues before the country," he added.

also thanked saying, "Both the parties (BJP and Sena) helped each other and maintained coordination. It helped both the parties in winning more number of seats as per the current trends.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)