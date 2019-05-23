MP: BJP ahead in 28 of 29 seats; Digvijay, Scindia trailing

The BJP's controversial candidate has established a lead of over two lakh votes against Congress' in Bhopal, as the saffron party is ahead on 28 out of 29 seats in

The Congress, which wrested power from the BJP in the Assembly polls last year, is leading in only one seat.

BJP candidates are leading by over four lakh votes in Indore, Khajuraho, and Its candidates are ahead by over three lakh votes in Betul, Dewas, Jabalpur, Rajgarh, and

Pragya Singh Thakur, a Malegaon blast accused, was leading over by 2,11,874 votes in Bhopal, while was trailing by 1,08,932 votes in his traditional Guna seat against BJP's K P Yadav.

candidate Nakul Nath, son of Chief Kamal Nath, was ahead of BJP's Nathanshah Kawreti in Chhindwara seat by 37,706 votes.

In Rajgarh, Congress' was trailing by 3,97,395 votes against sitting BJP

In Morena, Union was leading by 27,849 votes over Congress' Ramniwas Rawat.

Another Union minister, Virendra Singh, was leading in Tikamgarh over Congress' by 2,98,957 votes.

In Indore, BJP nominee was ahead by 4,80,627 votes against Congress'

BJP's was leading by 4,29,857 votes over Congress' in

In Khandwa, former Union was trailing by a margin of 2,47,970 votes against sitting BJP

Another ex- and sitting was also trailing by 1,06,224 votes against BJP's Guman Singh Damor in Ratlam-Jhabua.

Senior Congress and former of opposition was behind by 1,67,315 votes against sitting in Sidhi.

In Jabalpur, state and sitting MP Rakesh Singh was leading by 3,16,887 votes over Congress' Vivek Krishna Tankha.

In Mandla, and former Faggan Singh Kulaste was ahead by 63,902 votes against Congress'

BJP's is leading by 77,174 votes against Congress' in Gwalior.

In Vidisha, a BJP bastion, the saffron party's Ramakant Bhargava is leading bya margin of 4,16,892 votes against Congress Shailendra Patel.

In Hoshangabad, BJP's sitting MP is leading by 4,82,304 votes against

In the bypoll, was leading by 17,678 votes over BJP's

