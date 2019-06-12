MoES officials providing timely alerts about Vayu: Vardhan

-
Union Earth Sciences Minister Harsh Vardhan Wednesday said cyclone Vayu will hit the Gujarat coast on the afternoon of June 13 with a wind speed of 155-156 kilometres per hour.
He said officials of the Ministry of Earth Sciences have been providing timely alerts regarding the impending cyclone.
"I pray for the well-being of all families which may be impacted by #CycloneVayu, expected to hit tom with a wind speed of 155-156kmph on June 13 afternoon. @moesgoi officials are in regular touch providing timely alerts.
"Below is a microwave image of VAYU cyclone @CMOGuj @moesgoi," Vardhan tweeted posting satellite images of the storm.
