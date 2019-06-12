JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Sonia Gandhi's flight to Delhi deferred due to bad weather

1 killed, 4 injured due to high speed winds in J-K
Business Standard

MoES officials providing timely alerts about Vayu: Vardhan

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Union Earth Sciences Minister Harsh Vardhan Wednesday said cyclone Vayu will hit the Gujarat coast on the afternoon of June 13 with a wind speed of 155-156 kilometres per hour.

He said officials of the Ministry of Earth Sciences have been providing timely alerts regarding the impending cyclone.

"I pray for the well-being of all families which may be impacted by #CycloneVayu, expected to hit tom with a wind speed of 155-156kmph on June 13 afternoon. @moesgoi officials are in regular touch providing timely alerts.

"Below is a microwave image of VAYU cyclone @CMOGuj @moesgoi," Vardhan tweeted posting satellite images of the storm.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 12 2019. 23:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU