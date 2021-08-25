Mohammedan SC face Indian Air Force in Durand Cup opener

-
ALSO READ
Asia's oldest football tourney Durand Cup to return after a year
I-League: Mohammedan SC, Punjab play out thrilling 3-3 draw
Euro Cup 2021 full schedule, match time, live broadcast, streaming in India
ISL: Kerala Blasters appoint Ivan Vukomanovic as new head coach
India's oldest football tournament Durand Cup returns for 130th edition
-
Mohammedan SC will take on Indian Air Force in the opening match of 130th edition of Durand Cup, Asia's oldest football tournament, scheduled to be held here from September 5 to October 3.
A total of 16 teams across four groups will vie for honours in the tournament, jointly organised by the Indian Armed Forces and the Government of West Bengal.
Mohammedan SC -- the first Indian winners of the Durand Cup -- have been drawn into Group A alongside Bengaluru United, the Indian Air Force and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).
Group B has all the ingredients for a potential 'Group of Death', featuring Indian Super League (ISL) sides FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC, alongside I-League side Sudeva Delhi FC and 2016 Durand Cup winners Army Green Football Team.
Bengaluru Football Club and Kerala Blasters Football Club are drawn into Group C, pitting the two ISL sides against Delhi FC and the Indian Navy football team.
For the Blasters, this tournament would also mark their Durand Cup debut.
The fourth and final group will see Assam Rifles and Army Red locking horns with Hyderabad FC from the ISL and the reigning Durand Cup and I-League champions, Gokulam Kerala Football Club.
The top two teams from each group would advance to the quarter-finals. The two semi-finals are scheduled for September 27 and 29.
The final will take place on October 3.
The Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK), Kalyani Municipality Stadium and Mohun Bagan Club Ground will serve as the three venues for this year's tournament.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor