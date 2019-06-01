Mohana Singh becomes first woman fighter pilot to fly Hawk jet

Flight Lieutenant has become the first woman to fly by day a Hawk advanced jet aircraft, a defence release has said.

She achieved the feat at the Station in on Thursday, it said.

"Flight Lieutenant became the first woman to become fully operational by day on Hawk advanced as she landed after a gruelling 4 aircraft combat sortie at station Kalaikunda, West Bengal, which was the last syllabus sortie, of being fully operational on the Hawk Jets," the release issued on Friday said.

Her training involved flying both air-to-air combat and air-to-ground missions, it added.

She has undertaken many practice missions, which involved firing of rockets, guns and dropping high calibre bombs and also participated in various Level flying exercises, the release said.

She has a total of over 500 hours of incident-free flying, of which 380 hours are on the Hawk Mk 132 jet. She had, along with two other women pilots, and Avani Chaturvadi, joined the fighter stream in June 2016, it said.

A week back, Flight Lieutenant became fully operational by day on Bison, the release added.

