Moldova president refuses to dissolve parliament in standoff

Moldova's on Tuesday annulled a decree to dissolve parliament, enforcing a standoff between two governments which insist on their claim to lead the eastern European country.

The poor ex-Soviet state, nestled between and Ukraine, has been in political chaos since February when a failed to give a clear majority to any party.

At the weekend, parliament approved a new government built on an unprecedented coalition of pro-Russian and pro-European forces, which came together to freeze out the party of an influential oligarch.

But the had already ordered fresh elections and it effectively blocked the new coalition by suspending and appointing a former as

Ex- Pavel Filip, from the led by oligarch Vlad Plahotniuc, used his short time as to dissolve parliament and call snap elections for September.

But back in office cancelled the order.

"We consider the decision of the illegitimate and arbitrary -- it is against the fundamental laws of the country and pose a threat to the security of Moldova," he said after a meeting.

Dodon is from the pro-Russian Socialist Party, which said Saturday it was willing to join the pro-European ACUM alliance to run the country.

Both parties said in a statement to parliament that was "wallowing in corruption" and "captive" to oligarchs.

The previously ruling has refused to recognise the new government.

Five EU states including Britain, and on Monday threw their support behind the coalition.

also congratulated the coalition and said it was "ready to work with the democratically elected authorities".

Moldova, once part of before it became a Soviet republic then independent, contains a Russian-backed breakaway region called Transnistria.

