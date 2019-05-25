Monaco stays up despite final-day defeat at Nice

retained its top-flight status despite losing 2-0 at rival on the final day of the campaign.

Two years after making it to semifinals, the Principality team slumped to an 18th defeat in 38 matches on Friday to end up fourth from bottom.

Monaco, champions in 2017, finished two points above Dijon, which needs to win a playoff to remain among the elite next season after beating Toulouse 2-1.

Caen's slim hopes of staying up were dashed by a goal from Younousse Sankhare, who sealed a 1-0 win for visiting Bordeaux. Caen is relegated alongside bottom club Guingamp, which was already down and lost 2-1 at Amiens.

last term, suffered a woeful season highlighted by the firing and re-hiring of Leonardo Jardim, who returned after failed in his first managerial post.

"The most important thing was to stay up," striker said. "Unfortunately we did not win, but we created many chances." PSG LOSES



Already crowned champion, Paris Saint-Germain finished with a 3-1 defeat at despite a goal from Kylian Mbappe, the league's top scorer with 33.

PSG sealed a sixth league title in seven years but failed to retain its French Cup and League Cup crowns this season. The Qatari-backed club was also eliminated in last-16 for the third straight year.

The capital club finished with five league defeats, its worst total since 2012-13. Runner-up will join PSG in group stages next season.

Third-place should start the competition in the qualifying round but will go directly into the groups if Chelsea, which has already qualified, wins the final against Arsenal on Wednesday.

Saint-Etienne finished fourth and will play in the

