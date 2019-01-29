Mongolia's parliament speaker ousted after protests

voted to oust the on Tuesday following protests demanding his resignation over a corruption scandal.

Enkhbold Miyegombo, a former presidential candidate and prime minister, has been under pressure to resign since a failed no-confidence vote against the in November.

Five MPs had spearheaded calls for Enkhbold's resignation, leading a boycott of parliament that paralysed the legislature for a month.

Thousands of protesters gathered in December and January to vent their anger at corruption, bribery scandals and embezzlement of government funds.

Enkhbold has been accused of selling government positions, such as vice minister and state secretary, to raise at least 60 billion tugrik (USD 24 million).

Earlier this month, - who defeated Enkhbold in the 2017 - introduced legislation to allow a vote to oust the

Political instability has been a constant problem for the young Central Asian democracy, which passed its first constitution in 1992 after decades of Communist rule.

Enkhbold said he had done his job "well" and that and financial regulations passed under his watch had helped the economy.

"You can see that all the bad things that happened in the past 20 years can be blamed on just one person," Enkhbold said.

"Maybe to solve all the problems in today's society I was to become the scapegoat," he said.

