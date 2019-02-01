Rivona Naturals Launches Rose Soap

/ -- Rose soap, a deeply body made with pure and natural ingredients from the heart of the nature, is the perfect gift one can give to their body this year.

has understood the need of the consumer to switch to the natural cosmetic options rather than the chemically treated ones. And for the same reason, Rose has made its entry into the shoppers' market.

The new rose targets skin problems such as dry skin, dead skin cells, and leaving an everlasting smooth skin with the goodness of Rose.

Unlike other commercial cosmetic options available in the market, Rivona Naturals Rose soap comprises of pure and natural ingredients that pampers one's skin with utmost care and love. These ingredients include:



Rose - Pure rose essential will soothe the body and give a rich fragrance to it. It has antibacterial, antifungal, and antiviral properties which make it ideal to treat a number of skin conditions



Activated charcoal - Charcoal sucks the dirt out of the skin pores, treating it with thorough cleansingCoconut - It is seemingly the best ingredient for people with dry skin as it helps reducing water loss and keeps the skin hydrated and freshAlmond - Almond oil is full of Vitamin A and Vitamin E. It protects the skin from UV damage and helps the skin look smooth and free of fine linesOlive oil - This natural exfoliator helps to prevent premature signs of aging on the skin. It also moisturizes the skin and gives it a perfect after sun treatmentGlycerin - Glycerin attracts moisture to the skin and treats oily skin conditions such as acne, skin infections, wrinkles and fine linesWheat - It helps reduce skin damage, fight free radicals, support healthy collagen formation and maintain even skin toneChoosing the right can work wonders on one's appearance, confidence and self worth. And Rivona Naturals rose soap is surely one of those that will never disappoint.

Rivona Naturals rose soap is available on Amazon and Rivona Naturals.

About Rivona



Rivona, 'Your personal beauty blender, from the heart of nature' is founded by (Co-founder) and Vikas Purohit (Founder). While on a trip to the beautiful landscapes of South India, and Vikas were touched by the essence of nature. The beautiful lagoons of Kerala, the nascent beauty of the Nilgiris and the dense forest of the Ghats: Nature was blooming in its best form. Inspired from what nature had in store for us, they decided to bring the same essence to the stores and markets, Domestic and International.

Tested in certified labs for quality and it is free from (Paraben, Mineral Oils, Petrochemicals, SLS) and rich in natural Ayurvedic ingredients. It works effectively for both the sexes regardless of different skin types. It contains natural extracts and fragrance, directly occupied from nature and hence is completely organic and natural in approach. What you desire is what we deliver. Rivona Naturals is an outcome of the epic need of the moment to shift towards better cosmetics option. It is a child of the nature, nurtured by us and presented to you. We provide that add confidence to your appearance, elegance to your looks and perceptive to your presence. You are not just worth it, you are the future of it.

You can get the rose soap information from this link - https:// in/product/natural-handmade-soothing-moisturizing-rose-soap



Rivona Naturals brief - https://

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)