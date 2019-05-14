Businessman murder: Will shift sister, aunt to another locality, says deceased's relative

A nephew of the 52-year-old businessman, who was stabbed to death for objecting to lewd remarks made by his on his daughter, Tuesday said he won't let his sister and aunt stay in a locality where the are so "apathetic".

The was stabbed multiple times by the accused in West Delhi's Moti Nagar area. His family has alleged that the locals did not come to his aid and instead filmed the incident.

The man's 19-year-old son, who tried to rescue the victim, was also stabbed.

The man succumbed to injuries at hospital on Monday morning. His son, however, a said, is out of danger.

Deceased's nephew, who did not want to be named, said he is worried about the safety of his aunt and sister, who are in "trauma" after the incident and he will shift them to another place.

"It has been traumatic for them. My sister lost her father, who tried to defend her dignity and her brother who tried to save his father, lies in the ICU. The locals and the neighbours, whom we considered family, did not even come to our help and filmed the incident which is hurtful," he told

"I won't let them stay in such a place where there is no security for women and such apathetic people stay there," he said.

The victim's nephew claimed that the family has been living in Basai Darapur for over 100 years now.

"Our forefathers had settled here more than 400 years ago while the house in which we are staying was bought 100 years ago. It is saddening that our did not come to our help when we needed them the most," he said.

A 45-year-old man and his 20-year-old son have been arrested in connection with the killing.

Two other sons of the 45-year-old man, who are juveniles, have been apprehended.

The nephew alleged that the women from the family of the accused persons had aided them in the attack.

"The wife and daughter of the 45-year-old man, who has been arrested along with his son, were also involved in the quarrel, and one of them handed the knife to the accused, with which they stabbed my uncle," he said.

The wife and daughter of the 45-year-old accused have been detained and are being questioned, the police said.

If they are found involved, they will also be arrested, they said.

A family friend of the victim said only one neighbour, Riyaz, came forward to help.

"One of the neighbours Riyaz, who heard the victim's cries, came out of his house and saw the victim was stabbed. He took the victim to the hospital on his scooter," the family friend of the deceased said.

He claimed that they had learnt that the accused have a criminal background.

However, the police denied the claim and said the accused have had no cases against them in the past.

Condemning the killing, Chief Minister and political leaders demanded strict action.

Chief Minister posted on Twitter, " Police must take strongest action against the guilty."



described the incident as "sad and highly condemnable".

Congress' candidate from West Delhi Lok Sabha seat Mahabal Mishra met the bereaved family termed the incident as "very unfortunate".

Meanwhile, the issued a notice to seeking details of investigation in the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)