Mehbooba welcomes Hurriyat's readiness to talk

Monday welcomed the Hurriyat Conference willingness to hold talks with the Centre saying it was 'better late than never'.

"Dair aye durust aye (better late than never). The underlying purpose of the PDP-BJP alliance was to facilitate dialogue between the GoI & all stakeholders. Tried my best to make it happen in my tenure as CM but relieved that Hurriyat has finally softened their stand," former Mehbooba said in a tweet.

She was referring to Umar Farooq's call for a tripartite talk between the Kashmiri leadership, and for resolution of all issues, including

Besides touching on the need for a dialogue during his Friday sermons at Jamia Masjid, the in his Eid-ul Fitr sermon earlier this month had sought confidence building measures between and that could facilitate the revival of talks between the two countries.

Satya Pal Malik, while addressing a function here on Saturday, had said the Hurriyat had softened its stand and were ready for talks after he took charge of the state in August last year.

"The was not willing to talk. was standing at their door (in 2016) but they were not ready to talk. Today, they are ready for talks and want to hold dialogue. There is change in everyone," Malik had said.

The governor's statement has given rise to speculations that the Centre might be opening dialogue channels with the separatists in in near future.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)