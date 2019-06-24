Bargari sacrilege case key accused's murder: Situation tense as cremation yet to take place

Situation remained tense here Monday as members refused to cremate a sect follower, who was a key accused in a four-year-old case in Bargari, demanding a judicial probe into his killing in prison allegedly by two inmates.

As a precautionary measure, police and paramilitary forces also carried out flag march in adjoining towns of Koktapura in district.

Senior police officials, and civil administration officials Monday held a meeting here with members and the family of (49), who was killed on Saturday evening, to persuade them to perform his last rites.

However, they are yet to take a decision on it.

They are demanding a judicial probe into the killing and dropping of the case against him, saying that the body will not be cremated till their demands are met.

Bittu, (49) who was a follower of sect, was allegedly attacked by two inmates inside the high-security prison. He was rushed to civil hospital near Patiala, where he was declared brought dead.

His body was brought to Kotkapura, where a large number of Dera followers gathered Sunday morning.

Bittu had been arrested from Palampur in a year ago for allegedly desecrating the Guru Granth Sahib in Bargari in 2015.

The special investigation team (SIT) of the Police had named him as the key accused in the case. He was booked for various charges including allegedly hurting religious sentiments of the Sikhs and being involved in unlawful activities.

Earlier, police said that preliminary investigations revealed that Bittu, a resident of Faridkot, was allegedly attacked by and Maninder Singh, who were lodged in the prison in a murder case.

They were produced before a on Sunday which sent them on four-days police remand.

Bittu's body has been kept in 'Naam Charcha Ghar' (congregation/prayer centre) of the sect at Kotkapura.

Kotkapura and many of its adjoining towns have a sizeable presence of Dera followers. Tight security measures are also in place across Punjab, including prayer centres in other places in the state.

Jails Minister Sunday said a magisterial probe had been initiated into the attack.

Bittu's son, Arminder, had earlier told reporters in that his father was killed "under a conspiracy" and also alleged his name was dragged into this case", and they wanted justice.

The attack had also evoked sharp reactions from the opposition, with demanding an inquiry. His party's claimed that if this was the state of jails in Punjab, then one could imagine the law and order situation.

After the incident Saturday evening, Chief Minister had ordered beefing up of security in the state, while appealing to all communities to maintain peace and "not give in to rumours".

