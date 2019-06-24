Tadvi suicide: Court rejects bail pleas of 3 women doctors

-
A special court here on Monday rejected the bail pleas of three women doctors arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of their junior colleague at a civic body-run hospital.
Judge P B Jadhav rejected the bail applications of Hema Ahuja, Bhakti Meher and Ankita Khandelwal, who are in jail since their arrest on May 29.
Payal Tadvi, 26, a second-year postgraduate medical student attached to B Y L Nair Hospital here, allegedly committed suicide in her hostel room on May 22.
Tadvi's family alleged that three of her seniors -- Ahuja, Meher and Khandelwal -- ragged and hurled casteist abuses at her, forcing her to take the extreme step.
