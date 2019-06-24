JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Mehbooba welcomes Hurriyat's readiness to talk

Michael B Jordan to lead new 'Matrix' movie with Lana Wachowski attach to direct: Reports
Business Standard

Tadvi suicide: Court rejects bail pleas of 3 women doctors

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

A special court here on Monday rejected the bail pleas of three women doctors arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of their junior colleague at a civic body-run hospital.

Judge P B Jadhav rejected the bail applications of Hema Ahuja, Bhakti Meher and Ankita Khandelwal, who are in jail since their arrest on May 29.

Payal Tadvi, 26, a second-year postgraduate medical student attached to B Y L Nair Hospital here, allegedly committed suicide in her hostel room on May 22.

Tadvi's family alleged that three of her seniors -- Ahuja, Meher and Khandelwal -- ragged and hurled casteist abuses at her, forcing her to take the extreme step.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 24 2019. 15:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU