More than 3,300 cattle found infected with lumpy skin disease in MP so far

A total of 3,314 cattle were found infected with lumpy skin disease in Madhya Pradesh and 38 of them have succumbed to the infection so far, officials said on Thursday.
Of these animals, 2,742 have recovered till now, they said.
The officials shared these figures during a meeting held by state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan this morning to take a review of the situation arising out of the spread of the disease.
During the meeting, Chouhan directed the officials concerned to take necessary measures for the prevention of the disease and stop the movement of domestic animals into the state from the neighbouring states.
He also asked them to ensure that there is no shortage of vaccine against the lumpy skin disease.
Chouhan stressed the need to isolate the affected cattle by raising awareness among the animal owners.
The officials said during the meeting that as a precautionary measure, 1,49,530 domestic animals have been vaccinated against the disease and adequate stock of vaccine doses was made available in the state.
The cases of lumpy skin disease in the state were reported in Bhind, Morena and Sheopur districts, and necessary steps are being taken for the prevention of the disease, an official said.
First Published: Thu, September 15 2022. 17:35 IST