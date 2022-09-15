IRCTC red flags timing clash of Tejas Exp with Vande Bharat train: Report

-
ALSO READ
New Vande Bharat Express train reaches Chandigarh for speed trials
Vande Bharat gets back on track after myriad controversies, vigilance probe
No non-veg service on Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat, pax can still carry: Rlys
Tata Steel to roll out 'First in India' seating system for Vande Bharat
India acknowledges Argentina's interest in Tejas fighter aircraft
-
The IRCTC has raised concerns over a potential battle for passengers between the Tejas Express and soon to be launched Vande Bharat train on the same route between Mumbai and Ahmedabad with similar timings, sources said.
Sources said the IRCTC, in two letters in August and September, said the clash in timings will "defeat" the very purpose of introduction of the Tejas Express which is the Railways' premium corporate train.
While no one from the Rail PSU was available to comment on the matter, sources said the IRCTC has conveyed to the Railway Board that the introduction of the Vande Bharat Express would adversely affect the running of the Tejas Express on the same route.
Fearing a potential loss in passenger numbers, the IRCTC has told the Railways that its with "lots of efforts" and tweaking in both train fare and services that it has build up a clientele for the train.
While the Tejas Express departs from Ahmedabad at 6:40 am and arrives at Mumbai at 1:05 pm, on the other direction, it departs Mumbai Central at 3:45 pm and reaches Ahmedabad at 10:10 pm.
According to the proposed timings, the new Vande Bharat Express will depart from Ahmedabad at 7:25 am and reach Mumbai at 1:30 pm. In the other direction, it will depart Mumbai Central at 2:40 pm and arrive at Ahmedabad at 9:05 pm.
The margin of the two trains will be 45 minutes to 75 minutes in both directions and the run time of the Vande Bharat Express will also be lesser, as compared to the Tejas Express which takes about 6.25 to 6.50 hours both ways, thus further affecting the latter, sources said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Thu, September 15 2022. 16:03 IST