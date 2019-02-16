Baijal stresses need for bolstering security framework to tackle challenges in better way

In the wake of the terrorist attack in Pulwama, Baijal Saturday laid stress on the need for bolstering security framework so that internal security challenges can be dealt with in a better way.

"Along with the rest of the country, I am pained by the terror attack on the and salute the jawans who sacrificed their lives toward protecting the nation.

"This undoubtedly is an irreparable loss for the country and I express my condolence for the bereaved families and wish speedy recovery for those injured," he said in his address at the 72nd Raising Day Parade of Police held at New Police Lines at

In one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's three decades of militancy, a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus in district, killing at least 40 personnel and leaving many critically wounded.

The Pakistan-based terror outfit has claimed the responsibility for the attack.

Lauding the work and contributions of Police, Baijal asked the citizens to appreciate their consistent selfless work so that they are encouraged and motivated to do more such works.

Delhi Police, he said, has been able to create a special place in the society and project a popular image by its excellent public service.

"People should acknowledge the selfless efforts of policemen in maintaining law and order, so that they are encouraged and motivated to do more such works. Police personnel are inseparable part of the society and who work in adverse conditions and put their lives at risk for our security," Baijal said.

In view of increasing challenges confronting the internal security of the country, Baijal stressed on the need for bolstering police framework and strengthening it so that they can deal with it in a much better way.

He also made a reference of the DGP conference in a few days ago in which the Prime Minister, while lauding the police's role in maintaining the country's internal security, had asked them to be all the more sensitive and responsible to deal with these internal challenges in a much better way.

He said that their will power and enthusiasm can bring about fundamental changes in the system.

Baijal also stressed on the need for people's participation in ensuring safety and security so that their self confidence gets a boost.

He further said that policing in Delhi is a tough and competitive task, as it is at the centre of all political, cultural and business activities and the force has responsibility of providing security to scores of VVIPs and its common citizens.

He praised various community outreach initiatives of such as YUVA, Traffic Awareness, Hi-tech Facilitation Kiosks, Prahari, Eyes and Ears, and Raftaar, and applauded technological advancements like Himmat Plus, other mobile apps and to improve service delivery mechanism. He wished that the force shall keep up with its image.

The in his address also expressed solidarity with the families of the personnel killed in the Palwama terror attack and prayed for the speedy recovery of those critically injured. He reiterated that fighting being the topmost priority of

He said the police force of the entire country was united on tackling

Apart from Special Cell, sharing inputs, holding interstate police meets, raising specialised SWAT (women and men) commando units and cyber Cell etc have been integral mechanism to keep a sharp eye and is well prepared to thwart any threat.

Her said that heinous crimes in Delhi came down by 12 per cent in 2018 as compared to 2017, and a very strong dip of 31 per cent as compared to the heinous crime figures for 2016.

