A court on Tuesday denied to a US former Marine who was arrested in on charges last month.

Paul Whelan, 48, was taken into custody on December 28 by the Russian FSB security service, who said he was caught "while carrying out an act of espionage".

"The appeal of the defence (for bail) is not approved," of told Whelan, who was following proceedings through an

Wearing a blue shirt and dark trousers, Whelan appeared in a glass cage at the hearing, as is usual for suspects in custody in

Ahead of the hearing, said he did not expect his client to be released.

"In as a rule people are kept in custody," Zherebenkov told reporters outside the court building.

Analysts have speculated that Whelan was arrested to pave the way for a possible swap with a Russian agent arrested abroad, possibly

Butina is a who was convicted of being a "foreign agent" in the last month and likely faces six months in jail.

has rejected the idea Whelan could be exchanged for any US prisoner, saying it does not treat people as "pawns" in diplomatic games.

Zherebenkov said he expected any trial to last for at least half a year and that there could be no talk of any exchange until it was completed.

"I saw him last week... he feels well, he has a sense of dignity," the added.

A for the US embassy in told Russian media it was "closely following" the case.

We "continue to urge Russia to follow international law and provide a quick, fair and transparent trial," said.

The US to Russia, Jon Huntsman, has visited Whelan at

Whelan's family said he was in Moscow for a friend's wedding and US security experts have raised doubts over whether he was a

Whelan also holds British, Irish and Canadian passports but his family said in a statement Monday that the UK and Canadian governments had been denied consular access.

has reported that the Marine Corps court-martialed Whelan in 2008 on charges of larceny and passing bad checques, an offence that in most cases disqualifies candidates from foreign intelligence work.

is punishable in Russia by up to 20 years in jail.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)