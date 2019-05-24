Most turncoats fail to win in 2019 Lok Sabha polls

Political leaders often switch parties before major polls in a bid to remain on the winning side, but that strategy does not appear to have worked in this election as most turncoats failed to make it to Parliament, data showed Friday.

Over 75 candidates had switched sides before the election, hoping to push their chance to become Members of Parliament, but at least 47 of them lost.

Shatrughan Sinha, who joined in April, lost by over 2.84 lakh votes to BJP's from the Patna Sahib constituency in

Former JD(U) Sharad Yadav, who contested on RJD ticket from Madhepura, lost to of his former party by over 3 lakh votes.

Tariq Anwar, who switched from Sharad Pawar's Party to Congress, lost by over 57,000 votes from Katihar.

Cricketer-turned-politician lost Dhanbad, Jharkhand, by over 4.8 lakh votes. He had joined the after quitting the BJP.

Son of and veteran BJP Jaswant Singh, Manvendra contested on Congress ticket from the border district of in and lost by 3.23 lakh votes from Kailash Choudhary of his previous party.

Baijayant Panda, a former BJD who contested this election as a BJP candidate, lost from Kendrapara in Odisha by over 1.52 lakh votes.

who switched to TDP from Congress lost from Tirupati in by 2.28 lakh votes.

Some turncoats however managed to win the

Ravi Kishan Shukla, who had contested on Congress ticket in the last but joined the BJP in 2017, won from Gorakhpur seat with a margin of over 3 lakh votes. The seat was last represented in Parliament by UP

Kunwar Danish Ali, who won the Amroha seat as a BSP candidate, had switched from the JD(S). Ali won this seat by a margin of 63,248 votes.

In Karnataka, three political leaders changed affiliations from Congress to BJP, and two of them won the electoral battle.

Umesh Yadav defeated senior Congress in Gulbarga while Y Devendrappa won Bellary.

But from Hassan, A Manju lost by over 1.41 lakh votes from Prajwal Revanna, grandson of former H D Deve Gowda.

In Maharashtra, Sujay Vikhe Patil, son of senior Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, had switched to BJP from Congress. He won with 2.81 lakh votes in Ahmednagar constituency of

Suresh Dhanorkar, who joined Congress leaving Shiv Sena, defeated for home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir by over 44,000 votes from Chandrapur.

In Nanded, Pratap Chikhalikar, a turncoat, defeated state Congress and former minister by about 40,000 votes.

Other major turncoat candidates who lost are candidate from Patiala in Punjab, Congress candidate from Bijnor UP, Savitri Bai Phule from Bahraich in and Babu Katara of Congress from Dahod in

In West Bengal, Manas Bhunia, Apurba Sarkar, Kanialal Agarwal all former Congress MLAs who contested on TMC tickets lost.

Paresh Adhikary and Mafuja Khatun, former MLAs of and CPI(M), contested as TMC and BJP candidates, respectively, lost.

and Mausam Noor, former MPs of TMC and Congress, fought the polls on BJP and TMC tickets, respectively. They lost from Jadavpur and Malda North seats, respectively.

