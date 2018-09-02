HP Governor and CM greet people on eve of Janamashtami

Himachal Pradesh Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur greeted the people of the state on the eve of of Janmashtami.
In an official release here on Sunday, Acharya Devvrat said the teachings and philosophy of Lord Krishna are more relevant in the present context and we all should follow them to lead a successful life.
Extending greetings and good wishes to the people, Jai Ram Thakur said the philosophy of Lord Krishna enshrined in the 'Bhagavad Gita' attracted the attention of entire world.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
