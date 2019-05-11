Mother-son duo end lives

A woman and her son allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison at their residence in township in the district, police said on Saturday.

Their bodies were recovered from their rented accommodation in Naringi locality on Satuday morning, police said.

The victims were identified as (26) and his mother (42).

"They ended their lives by consuming poison. Their neighbours found the duo lying motionless on the floor and alerted their relatives and police," an said.

Vinay used to play for a local cricket team and had won many prizes. He had lost his father a few years ago, police said.

"They might have taken the extreme step due to their financial burdens," the added.

Their bodies were sent for post-mortem.

