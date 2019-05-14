Mother-son set ablaze by money-lender dies in Nagpur hospital

A woman and her son who were allegedly set ablaze by a money-lender for non-repayment of a loan died Tuesday in a hospital in Nagpur, police said.

Kalpana Harinkhade's husband had taken Rs 3 lakh from money-lender Jasbir Bhatia, police said.

" had returned Rs 2 lakh to the accused and was supposed to give Rs 60,000 on May 7. However, when he failed to pay the amount, Bhatia poured petrol and set ablaze Kalpana and her son She suffered 60 per cent burns while her son suffered 30 per cent. They died today at GMCH Nagpur," said of

Bhatia, who sustained burn injuries in the incident and is hospitalised, has been booked for murder and will be arrested soon, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)