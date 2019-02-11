Motherson Sumi Q3 profit dips 1 pc to Rs 555 cr

Auto component Monday reported 1.19 per cent drop in consolidated net profit at Rs 554.99 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2018.

The company had reported a profit of Rs 561.71 crore during the same period of previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations, however, rose to Rs 16,233.65 crore as compared with Rs 14,271.45 crore in October-December 2017-18, Motherson Sumi said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of the company were trading 1.7 per cent up at Rs 137.35 apiece on BSE.

