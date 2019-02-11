Motherson Sumi Q3 profit dips 1 pc to Rs 555 cr

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Auto component major Motherson Sumi Systems Monday reported 1.19 per cent drop in consolidated net profit at Rs 554.99 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2018.

The company had reported a profit of Rs 561.71 crore during the same period of previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations, however, rose to Rs 16,233.65 crore as compared with Rs 14,271.45 crore in October-December 2017-18, Motherson Sumi said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of the company were trading 1.7 per cent up at Rs 137.35 apiece on BSE.

