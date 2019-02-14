Move foreign trade to MEA from commerce ministry: CAIT to PM

Traders' body CAIT Thursday urged to move foreign trade under the administrative control of the external affairs ministry so that the commerce ministry can focus solely on domestic trade.

In a letter to the prime minister, the Confederation of All Traders (CAIT) also sought his interaction with the trading community.

"The in accounts for about 42 lakh crore annual turnover and after agriculture, the second-largest sector for employment generation. The trading community like other sectors also earnestly wish to have direct interaction with you on various core issues," said in the letter.

He also complimented Modi for bringing internal trade under the and creation of a department for it.

Khandelwal suggested that foreign trade should be put under the charge of the as it is well in touch with the rest of the world.

"On the other side, the commerce ministry will be able to provide more focus on structured growth of domestic trade and thereby yielding more revenue to the government.

"A to regulate and monitor of is also needed whereas, on the other hand, digitisation of existing format of is need of the hour," he said.

