MP BJP man suspended after objectionable post on Gandhiji

A BJP functionary was suspended from the primary membership of the party for uploading an objectionable post about and dubbing him "Pakistan's father of the nation".

State BJP has suspended the primary membership of Saumitra, who was the party's media sampark department's state convener, with immediate effect, informed BJP in charge Lokendra Parashar in a press release.

In a post on Thursday night, Saumitra claimed, "He (Gandhiji) was the father of the nation, but of Pakistan, there were millions of sons like him in some worthy and some worthless."



Parashar said action was taken as Saumitra had breached party discipline, adding that the latter was given seven days to clarify.

After action on him by the BJP, claimed, "The concept of was prepared by Britishers and its promulgators were Nehru ( Jawaharlal Nehru) and Jinnah (Mohammed Ali Jinnah), who were in a hurry to become prime ministers. This process was blessed by "



Justifying his stand, he added, "Since was carved out due to the silent blessings of Mahatma Gandhi, so he could be Rashtrapita of "" was a nation since sanatan period, several saints and sages were its sons. So, this nation could have sons and not a father. Father of nation is an European concept, Gandhi could be a good son but, in known history, there is no father of nation in India," Saumitra claimed.

