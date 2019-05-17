Areteans to expand in Bengal

South based IT company, Areteans Technology has identified West to expand its first destination in the domestic market, a top said on Friday.

"We do not have business now in east. But due to easy access to talent here we have decided to expand here first then moving to other locations," of Areteans Mahesh Agrawal said.

The small IT company has taken 120 seater facility in Salt Lake, the IT hub of Kolkata and hopes to expand it further in a year's time.

"We are a Rs 60 crore company now but we hope to double it in two years time," Agarwal said.

The company is also a key implementation of based Pegasystems Inc, a key in the space.

Pegasystem claimed it is growing fast in and already has received contract in the Rs 2500 crore E- Pragati project a statewide rollout of for

"As the market demand for Pega rapidly expands worldwide and in India, partners play a critical role in orchestrating digital transformation for our leading customers. We are delighted to witness Areteans grow rapidly and launch a world-class delivery center in Kolkata," Pegasystems said.

