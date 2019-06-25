MP cops arrest couple, bust multi-crore cryptocurrency fraud

-
ALSO READ
Samsung invests USD 2.9 million in French cryptocurrency startup Ledger
MIT researchers' new cryptocurrency is faster, more efficient
BuyUcoin Introduces First Indian Platform for Wholesale Cryptocurrency Trading
Facebook unveils global cryptocurrency
Facebook eases ad policies for Blockchain products
-
The Special Task Force of Madhya Pradesh police Tuesday arrested a couple and claimed it had busted an international cryptocurrency racket that has duped around 1,000 people of several crore rupees.
A senior STF official said the couple, identified as Brijesh Raikwar (36) and his wife Seema (36), were from Jabalpur, while two gang members hailed from Hong Kong.
"We have arrested the kingpin of the gang Brijesh Raikwar (36) and his wife Seema (36). They hail from Jabalpur and have duped around 1,000 people online," STF Bhopal Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Bhadoria told PTI.
"We have got a complaint that the gang's members in Hong Kong, Daniel Francis and Kevin, are luring people online and duping them," he said.
The gang had developed a illegal cryptocurrency exchange online to trap and cheat people, he said.
Bhadoria said probe so far had found that the accused had cheated people of Rs 10 crore and this figure was likely to increase as more leads come in.
"So far we have found Rs 3 crore of illicit money in the account of the two arrested persons," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU