MP cops arrest couple, bust multi-crore cryptocurrency fraud

The Special Task Force of Madhya Pradesh police Tuesday arrested a couple and claimed it had busted an international racket that has duped around 1,000 people of several crore rupees.

A said the couple, identified as Brijesh Raikwar (36) and his wife (36), were from Jabalpur, while two gang members hailed from Hong Kong.

"We have arrested the kingpin of the gang Brijesh Raikwar (36) and his wife (36). They hail from and have duped around 1,000 people online," STF Bhopal Superintendent of Police (SP) told

"We have got a complaint that the gang's members in Hong Kong, and Kevin, are luring people online and duping them," he said.

The gang had developed a illegal exchange online to trap and cheat people, he said.

Bhadoria said probe so far had found that the accused had cheated people of Rs 10 crore and this figure was likely to increase as more leads come in.

"So far we have found Rs 3 crore of illicit money in the account of the two arrested persons," he said.

