Jharkhand lynching: Rahul says silence of powerful voices in BJP-ruled central, state govts shocking

Tuesday termed the alleged lynching of a 24-year-old man in as a "blot on humanity" and said the "silence" of powerful voices in the BJP-ruled central and state governments over the incident is shocking.

was thrashed by a mob for alleged theft on June 18 and a video had emerged which purportedly showed that he was forced to chant "Jai Shri Ram" and "Jai Hanuman" in Jharkhand's district.

He was declared "brought dead" by doctors at the in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, Saturday.

"The brutal lynching of this young man by a mob in is a blot on humanity. The cruelty of the police who held this dying boy in custody for 4 days is shocking as is the silence of powerful voices in the BJP-ruled central and state governments," Gandhi tweeted, along with a still from the video of the incident.

The used the hashtag ' Against Lynch Terror' with his tweet.

Eleven people have been arrested in connection with Ansari's death and a special investigation team (SIT) has been set up to look into the matter.

