Delhi Assembly Speaker gives one week to rebel AAP MLAs to file replies on defection charge

Two rebel legislators, facing disqualification under the anti-defection law, were given a week's time by the on Tuesday to submit their replies over joining the BJP.

The two MLAs -- and -- joined the ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, although they maintained that they did not fill the primary membership form of the party.

On Tuesday, the two lawmakers were represented by their counsels at a personal hearing before

"I have been given a week's time by the to submit my reply," Gandhinagar MLA Bajpai told

Sources said the speaker also gave a week's time to Sehrawat for filing his reply.

Both the MLAs had sought more time to reply to the charge of joining the BJP on Monday, saying that the newspaper reports furnished by complainant Saurabh Bhardwaj along with his petition were not legible. They have demanded typed and translated copies of the documents.

(AAP) and MLA Bhardwaj had filed a complaint against the two MLAs, seeking their disqualification for defection to the BJP.

"Even on the BJP dais, I had said that I had not taken the party membership. Kirti Azad and Shatrughan Sinha shared the dais with leaders of opposition parties and still continued to be members of Parliament," Sehrawat had earlier said.

The Beejwasan MLA was sidelined in the for a long time over differences with senior party leaders.

