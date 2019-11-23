MP govt to give 5 pc reservation to sportspersons in jobs

Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday announced five percent reservation to sportspersons in state government jobs.

MP Minister of Sports and Youth Welfare Jitu Patwari made the announcement while inaugurating the Regional Olympic Games in Gwalior on Saturday.

"As per the Chief Minister's recommendation, an arrangement is being made in the new sports policy so that sportspersons can get 5 percent reservation in government jobs," Patwari said.

Patwari said players have to remain without jobs even after winning medals at the national and international levels.

The minister said public participation would be ensured in the expansion of sports facilities, adding that the Kamal Nath government was creating a better environment for the sports in the state.

