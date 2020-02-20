MP govt to table proposal against Citizenship Act in Assembly: Digvijaya

Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh on Thursday said the Madhya Pradesh government will table a "proposal" against CAA, andR in the upcoming Budget session of the state Assembly that begins on March 16.

He was talking to reporters on the sidelines of an anti-CAA protest here, in which he took part.

"I had a talk with MP chief minister (Kamal Nath) about it and the proposal against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Population Register (NPR) and Register of Citizens (NRC) will come up in the ensuing assembly session for clearance," he said.

"The Congress Working Committee (CWC) is opposing CAA, NPR and nationwide. The MP Cabinet has already passed a resolution against CAA. Now it will be tabled in the Assembly," he added.

Questions that were not part of theR-2010 have been included in it now, Singh said.

"Questions like the birthplace and birth date of parents figure in theR form and those who fail to provide it will be considered as doubtful citizens," the former MP chief minister said.

Replying to a query about the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) sending notices to people in Hyderabad for allegedly obtaining Aadhaar numbers on false pretences, Singh expressed fear that Muslims will be sent to detention centres in future, while non-Muslims will be granted citizenship.

"It is going to affect India's 130 crore population. The NDA has brought CAA,R and to divert people's attention from the deteriorating economic condition," he alleged.