MP LS poll: 9.5 pc rise in voter turnout when compared to 2014

The voter turnout in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in 29 seats in was about 9.5 per cent more than that in 2014, V L said Tuesday.

He said increase in voting among men was 12 per cent while that among women voters was 7.5 per cent.

"The voter turnout in has seen a rise of about 9.5 per cent. In 2014, 29 seats of had recorded an average turnout of 61.57 per cent. In the 2019 polls, the voter turnout has risen to 71.10 per cent," Rao told reporters here.

"Of this, there is 12 per cent rise among male voters and 7.5 per cent increase in female electors when compared to 2014 Lok Sabha polls," he added.

Talking about preparations for vote counting on May 23, Rao said, "The counting of votes for the state's 29 Lok Sabha seats will be held in 292 halls across 51 district headquarters from 8 am."



"After end of counting, five randomly selected Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips from each Assembly segment of that particular parliamentary seat would be matched with electronic voting machines (EVMs)," he said.

The lowest round of counting, at 14, will be in Katni while the highest, at 29, will be in Indore, Rao said.

Rao said the firsr results may start coming in by 10 am.

"There are 1800 CCTV cameras at these counting centres for monitoring. This comes to an average of 30-40 cameras per centre. No wi-fi, internet would be available at the counting centres," he informed.

He said 9000 personnel, including 17 companies of central forces, have been deployed for security of strong rooms in which the EVMs have been kept.

saw polls in four phases on April 29, May 6, 12 and 19.

