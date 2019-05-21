Governor for holding flower shows, competitions in districts

Tuesday suggested organising flower shows and competitions in every district of the state and the winners felicitated at the annual flower show being organised here.

Speaking at the valedictory function of the 123rd flower show, he said the state has a history of association with flowers and garlands, and it shall be in the fitness of things if flower shows and competitions were held in the district.

This would help bring forth the best of talent in every part of the state, and also enable spread of awareness on the horticultural floral range, he said.

is among the leading horticultural states in the country, contributing 5.88 per cent towards National Horticulture Production, accounting for nearly 6.5 per cent of the production of fruits and 19 per cent of the flowers, the said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)