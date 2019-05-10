MP LS poll: Cong respects all religions, says C'garh CM

Chief Minister Friday accused the BJP of terming the as a party of "minorities" and said his party respected all religions.

Baghel was in the city to campaign for senior who is pitted against the BJP's Pragya Singh Thakur, a Malegaon blast accused currently out on bail, and other party candidates.

"The believes in respecting all religions and the party candidate from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat (Digvijaya Singh) for long has been regularly visiting temples. He had even performed the Narmada Yatra by foot," Baghel said.

"It is the BJP which has termed the Congress as a party of minorities," Baghel told reporters here.

Targeting and BJP president Amit Shah, the CM said the ruling party was no longer the one it was under former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and veteran LK Advani.

He claimed demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) had adversely affected people and the benefit from this public discontent would go to the Congress in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

Referring to the entry of Bollywood stars into the BJP, he remarked, "Now in the BJP, actors are in the front and its leaders behind."



He also targeted the BJP for raising the issue of nationalism during the elections.

"During polls, parties seek votes in the name of work done by it in the last five years, but BJP is seeking it in the name of the Army," he alleged, adding that this had forced armed forces officials to ask the ruling party not to seek votes in the name of military operations.

Speaking about the Naxalism menace in his state, Baghel said his government would talk to the ultras only after they give up their weapons and express faith in the country's Constitution.

