Thyssenkrupp to cut 6,000 jobs worldwide, 4,000 in Germany: CEO

will cut 6,000 jobs worldwide, including 4,000 in Germany, said Friday, in the wake of its failed merger with Indian

Speaking after the shelving of the merger was announced Friday, Kerkhoff said Thyssenkrupp's "new group-wide performance programme" also "includes the reduction of 6,000 jobs" with 4,000 to be cut in and the rest abroad.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)