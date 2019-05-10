Thyssenkrupp to cut 6,000 jobs worldwide, 4,000 in Germany: CEO

-
Industrial conglomerate Thyssenkrupp will cut 6,000 jobs worldwide, including 4,000 in Germany, chief executive Guido Kerkhoff said Friday, in the wake of its failed merger with Indian steel giant Tata.
Speaking after the shelving of the Tata merger was announced Friday, Kerkhoff said Thyssenkrupp's "new group-wide performance programme" also "includes the reduction of 6,000 jobs" with 4,000 to be cut in Germany and the rest abroad.
