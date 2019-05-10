Strides Pharma Science Q4 profit after tax at Rs 43.81 cr

Drug firm Science Friday reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 43.81 crore from operations for the March 2019 quarter.

The company had posted a loss of Rs 3.39 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a BSE filing.

Consolidated revenue stood at Rs 839.70 crore for the quarter under review as against Rs 669.89 crore for the same period a year ago.

For 2018-19, the company posted a profit after tax of Rs 58.93 crore compared to Rs 74.27 crore in 2017-18.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 3,011.68 crore for 2018-19, against Rs 2,845.12 crore in the year-ago period.

"Starting the year with several challenges, we are satisfied with our FY19 exit quarter performance as most of the strategic outcomes have met our expectations," Science said.

Moving into the new financial year, company's emerging market and institutional business will get highest attention and priority, he added.

The company said its board has proposed a final dividend of Rs 3 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each.

Shares of Science closed at Rs 485.70 per scrip on the BSE, up 0.37 per cent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)