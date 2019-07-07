MP monsoon session: Power cuts, farm loan waiver key tussle

The monsoon session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly starting Monday is likely to be a stormy one with the opposition BJP gearing up to corner the Kamal Nath government on issues like power cuts and farm loan waiver.

The monsoon session, with 15 sittings, will end on July 26.

"We are going to put the Congress government on the mat over power cuts. It came to power promising farm loan waivers but they have not been written off. Deteriorating law and order is going to be another point where we will pin down the government," a BJP leader said.

