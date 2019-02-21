MP police donate Rs 7.50 crore for Pulwama victims' families

The police Thursday donated Rs 7.50 crore to help the family members of the CRPF jawans, who laid down their lives in the terror attack last week.

of Police (DGP) V K Singh handed over a cheque of Rs 7.50 crore to Kamal Nath in the latter's office, a public relation department official said.

The police personnel raised the funds from their salary, he said.

Forty CRPF jawans died when a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist blew up his explosives-laden vehicle near the paramilitary force's convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's district on February 14.

