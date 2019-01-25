MP varsity signs MoU with AIMIL to develop Ayurveda drugs using nanotechnology

Madhya Pradesh-based and Delhi-based firm have inked an MoU to develop new drugs using nanotechnology.

The pact is also aimed at standardising and scientifically validating the existing drug formulations in the sector.

Former and ex- of Indian Council of Medical Research, Dr V M Katoch, who was present at the MoU signing function, lauded the improved co-ordination between research institutes and ayurvedic industry.

The MoU was signed between Vice-Chancellor, Dr and

" is the key to treating some of the If old formulations are subjected to modern research, we will surely be able to develop world-class medicines with negligible side effects," Dr said.

Commenting on the development, said, "AIMIL will pump in resources, like equipment and technology inputs, to help the University utilise its pool of qualified researchers to its optimal potential."



"It is a win-win situation for us. The arrangement will open new avenues for our faculty and students while giving AIMIL access to latest research feedback," said of Sangita Shukla, while thanking the for promoting research in ayurveda.

Highlighting the gains from tie-ups between researchers and industry, Dr cited the example of DRDO-developed formulation Lukoskin to treat or while country's premier research agency, has developed anti- herbal drug formulation BGR-34.

The has tied-up with AIMIL for marketing these two drugs which have made huge impact in lives of suffering masses throughout the country.

The (CSIR) has developed BGR-34, after standardisation and pre-clinical studies conducted jointly by its two labs - and Aromatic Plants (CIMAP) and (NBRI).

It is meant to be used by newly diagnosed patients for management of the Launched two years ago, BGR-34 is an add-on or adjuvant to existing treatment helping to maintain normal blood glucose levels, in addition to improving the immune system, releasing antioxidants and checking free radicals.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)