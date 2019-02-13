Mulayam creates flutter, says wishes to see Modi as PM again; Modi acknowledges "blessings"

patriarch Wednesday created a flutter in the when he said he wished to see Narendra Modi back as prime minister, a sentiment acknowledged by the BJP with folded hands.

The "blessings" for Modi by Yadav that left opposition members squirming come at a time when his son has joined hands with arch-rival Mayawati of the to challenge BJP in the politically crucial state of in the upcoming polls.

"I wish that all members come back to the House," Yadav said during the last sitting of the 16th Lok Sabha,.

And pointing to Modi, Yadav said, I wish pradhan mantriji becomes pradhan mantri again."



The remarks drew applause from the treasury benches.

Later, when asked to comment during a press conference on Yadav's remarks, said, I disagree with him.'



But he added Yadav has had a role in politics, and I respect that role.

In the House, the ruling NDA alliance members lustily cheered Yadav with chants of "Jai Shri Ram" as he praised Modi, from his seat next to UPA and

"I congratulate him for making efforts to take everyone along," Yadav said, adding the has done good work.

Modi acknowledged the SP patriarch's praise with folded hands and later made a mention of Yadav's "blessings" when he took the floor to deliver his speech.

"There is much to do. And Mulayam Singhji has given his blessings. I am very grateful to him."



Yadav later ducked questions on his praise for Modi when he was mobbed by reporters while leaving the

The in avoided comment.

I have not seen what statement he has made. I have no clue," told in

When contacted, other SP leaders in UP too feigned ignorance or said they were too junior to comment.

There was no official word till late evening from his on the statement.

However, senior and former Rajya Sabha claimed that Yadav's statement will benefit the Congress.

"I do not know in which circumstances he gave the statement. But if any party stands to gain politically from the statement, it is certainly going to be the Congress," Tiwari told at the headquarters.

He said those who vote in Mulayam Singh Yadav's name are going to drift away from the SP-BSP alliance, but not towards Modi.

UP accounts for 80 of 545 Lok Sabha seats.

