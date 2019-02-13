HP expands premium play in India with new laptops

Wednesday said it is aggressively expanding its portfolio in the premium category (USD 800 and above) - a segment where it has seen strong double- growth in 2018 - in

The company has unveiled a leather-covered convertible PC Spectre Folio that is priced at Rs 1.99 lakh, while expanding its Spectre x360 lineup with two other devices that will be available for Rs 1.29 lakh (over USD 1,800) onwards.

"There is a growing desire for personal devices that enable new experiences and are built for on-the-go lifestyles... The new range is targeted at high net-worth individuals (HNIs), professionals looking for performance and looks in their devices as well as millennials," told

He added that these new devices focus on offering superior design, security and enhanced performance.

As per industry data, the USD 800 and above 'Thin and Light' segment' grew by over 70 per cent in 2018 from the previous year, with cornering more than 40 per cent share. In the USD 1,200 and above category, HP had an almost 28 per cent share.

Talking about the Spectre Folio, Chandra said the device is positioned in the luxury segment.

"As the world's first leather convertible PC, the device combines meticulously designed hardware with handcrafted leather and accented stitching. It incorporates one of the smallest motherboards in the industry," he said.

HP is also exploring introduction of various accessories to compliment these new products, he added.

