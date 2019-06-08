Mumbai: 3 firms respond to Rs 2.5k cr Filmcity upgrade plan

Three bidders have come forward for a Rs 2,550 crore proposal to redevelop and upgrade City in Goregaon, officially called the Dadasaheb Chitranagari, a said Saturday.

The Built-Operate-Transfer (BOT) plan has been in the works since 2011 and global tenders were floated on July 19 last year, the bidding deadline for which was extended till April this year.

"So far three bidders, namely Reliance Industries, Reliance Entertainment and have responded to the project. The bidding criteria includes fixed lease rent for a 60-year period and revenue sharing," said Chandrakant Kolekar, Deputy Engineer,

"The bidder sharing the maximum revenue on its gross income will win. The government's investment will only be handing approximately 450 acre land to the private company (winning the bid)," he added.

"The companies have raised some issues related to tender conditions and fixed lease rent which are being looked into. If necessary, fresh bids will be floated," Kolekar informed.

Kolekar said Filmcity, set up in 1977, currently has 15 indoor studios and over 40 outdoor locations, adding that while lot of facilities have been added over the years under public-private partnership, there was need to do still more.

The master plan envisages building a new studio and upgrading existing ones, development of villages showcasing the culture of each region of Maharashtra, Hindi and Marathi film museums, convention centres, hotels, gardens, railway station and bus stand sets etc.

It also includes plans to have modern pre-and-post production facilities, special effects (SFX) studios, teleport and archival facilities.

The master plan for the upgrade of Filmcity, owned and operated by the state-run Stage, Film and Cultural Development Corporation Limited, was prepared in 2011 by noted and

"The proposal was submitted to the government in 2013. It was approved by the Cabinet Sub- in 2017. It was forwarded to a committee headed by the state chief secretary," Kolekar said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)