Mumbai airport to deal with 50 domestic flights from Monday, Kolkata & Bagdogra airports from May 28

The Mumbai airport will deal with only 50 domestic flights per day from Monday while the Kolkata and Bagdogra airports in West Bengal will handle domestic services from May 28, senior government officials said on Sunday.

A day before resumption of domestic commercial passenger flights across India, states expressed their reluctance to deal with so many incoming passengers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Therefore, the Hyderabad airport will deal with only 30 domestic flights per day from Monday, and there will be no domestic services at the Vijaywada and the Vizag airports on Monday, they said.

"Kolkata and Bagdogra will each handle only 20 flights per day from May 28 onwards," the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)