Major fire breaks out at spinning mill at Ludhiana

-
ALSO READ
SIMA outlines concerns of textile industry, elaborates on budget expectations
Bengal govt allows reopening of all jute mills with 15pc workforce
Punjab's textile firms develop PPE, hazmat suits amid COVID19 crisis
Govt invites proposals to study Japan's textile, apparel industry
Uncertainty looms over MP trust vote on Monday
-
A major fire broke out at a spinning mill in an industrial area near here on Sunday.
There was, however, no loss of life in the incident, police said, adding the cause behind the fire was yet to be ascertained.
Over 80 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames, a Ludhiana Fire Brigade official said.
"Nobody was present in the factory at around 12.30 pm when the fire broke out," owner Tara Chand Singla of the ill-fated factory said/
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has asked Ludhiana deputy commissioner to inquire into the incident.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU