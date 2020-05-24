Gujarat COVID-19 count crosses 14,000 mark; 29 more die

Gujarat on Sunday reported 394



new COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths, taking the overall case count to 14,063 and the fatalities to 858, a Health department official said.

A total of 21 of the 29 deceased were suffering from comorbidities, the official said.

Meanwhile, the number of the people recovered from COVID-19 rose to 6,412 with 243 patients discharged from hospital in the day.

Gujarat now has 6,793 active cases, of which 67 are on ventilators, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)