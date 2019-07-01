Mumbai firm owner booked for dumping debris, causing flooding

The owner and staff of a private firm in Kanjurmarg have been booked for dumping debris which caused water-logging on the railway tracks and roads in the area, police said Monday.

An official identified the firm as Jolly Brothers Private Limited and said the site of debris dumping was an open plot alongside a drain near the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road and Seth Jolly Road.

"The debris had been dumped earlier. On Friday, heavy rains caused the area, especially tracks at Kanjurmarg railway station and the arterial LBS Road, to flood as the adjoining drain got blocked. It also affected a train service," he said.

Following the flooding, the deputy engineer of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation lodged a complaint with Kanjurmarg police against the owner and employees of the firm, he said.

A case has been registered under section 432 (mischief by causing inundation or obstruction to public drainage) among others under the IPC, he informed.

