Mumbai Indians begin pre-season training camp for IPL

Three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Indians Tuesday kicked off their pre-season training camp here for the upcoming 12th season of the coveted T20 tournament.

Among others, all-rounder Hardik Pandya and his elder brother have joined the camp, which is currently being held at the Reliance Corporate Park ground in Ghansoli, a attached to Indians, said.

According to the official, the other players who have joined the camp are off-spinner Jayant Yadav, leg-spinner Rahul Chahar, pacer Barinder Sran, Rasikh Salam, Mitchell McClenaghan and wicket-keeper

It was learnt that the squad will continue its training program at the New facility over the weekend, and are tentatively scheduled to move to in Mumbai from March 17.

Led by Rohit Sharma, will open their campaign against Capitals on March 24 at the Wankhede stadium.

