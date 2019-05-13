Mumbai: Man dies after falling into lift shaft from 15th floor

A 45-year-old worker Monday died after falling from the 15th floor of a residential tower in area of while repairing an elevator, police said Monday.

was part of a team of two undertaking maintenance activities of an elevator, when he fell into the shaft, an said, adding that the incident took place around 4pm.

The incident occurred in tower number two of Continum Complex, Central Garden, popularly called "Reliance Building", he said.

personnel brought out Bahirat from the lift shaft and rushed him to civic-run where medical authorities declared him dead on arrival, he informed.

An Accidental Death has been registered at police station and probe is underway, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)